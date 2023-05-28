Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 9,439.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after buying an additional 702,591 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.