Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.