Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 39.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

