Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.
Nutanix Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
