Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
