Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

