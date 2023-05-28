Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 7,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,984. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

