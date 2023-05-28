NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 551,511 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $247,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,439,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,748,288. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.51. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $394.80. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

