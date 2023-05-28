Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $305.58 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $305.58 million and $14.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.58 or 0.06803940 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05221297 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,122,729.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

