Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$180.90 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.8344671 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.