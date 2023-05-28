Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,856 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.8% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NYSE HUBB opened at $290.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $291.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

