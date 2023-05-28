Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

