Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.22 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 467.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 637,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 524,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

