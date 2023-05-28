Ontology Gas (ONG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.94 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $84.86 million and $1.94 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,210,948 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

