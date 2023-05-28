Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.50 million-$238.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.26 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OOMA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Ooma Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.94 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

