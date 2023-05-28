Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.50 million-$238.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.26 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $12.94 on Friday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

