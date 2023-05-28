Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.40 million-$57.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.72 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.55-$0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

