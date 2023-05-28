Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Up 2.2 %

OTEX stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Open Text by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

