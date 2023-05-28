Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) vs. KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Critical Analysis

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orbital Tracking and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 332.26%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orbital Tracking and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.68 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -1.64 KORE Group $268.45 million 0.44 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -1.06

Orbital Tracking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10%

About Orbital Tracking

(Get Rating)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

