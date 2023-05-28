Orbler Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $275.97 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $275.97 million and approximately $229,260.14 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

