Orchid Market Cap Tops $65.25 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Orchid has a market cap of $65.25 million and approximately $698,201.42 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,125.09 or 0.99877775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0670203 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $581,341.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

