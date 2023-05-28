Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Reduced by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

