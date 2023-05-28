Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $235.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $217.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

