Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.89 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.30 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $211.70 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $217.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

