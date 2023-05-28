Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.19.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $217.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.