Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Shares of PANW opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $217.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.24.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

