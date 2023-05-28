Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 995,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 592,559 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $917.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -2.08.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,251 shares of company stock worth $492,958. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

