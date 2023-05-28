Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 401,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Spok makes up 3.7% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Spok by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spok by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,099.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $36,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,179.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,099.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPOK opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SPOK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

