Pepe (PEPE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117.46 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Pepe has a total market cap of $608.83 million and $117.46 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepe has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000151 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $122,539,746.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

