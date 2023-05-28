PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,133 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $284,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,039 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.58. 4,449,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

