Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.2 %

PEYUF opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEYUF. Desjardins cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

