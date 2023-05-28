PGGM Investments Buys 74,429 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,234,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,414,260. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

