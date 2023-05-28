PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,631,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,746 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $52,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 91,369 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.