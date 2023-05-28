PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,717 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded up $31.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,348.19. 92,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,468.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,475.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

