PGGM Investments Has $99.35 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

PGGM Investments grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the quarter. SITE Centers comprises approximately 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $99,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.63. 827,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

