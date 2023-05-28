PGGM Investments Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 820,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $216,285,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 40,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

