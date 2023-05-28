PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $923.00. 427,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $895.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $851.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

