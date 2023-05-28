PGGM Investments Sells 38,026 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,026 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.08. 7,736,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.36. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

