PGGM Investments Sells 43,472 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,472 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 304,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 50,081 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,409,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 108,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of YUM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,595. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.