PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PharmaCielo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PCLOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
About PharmaCielo
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCielo (PCLOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.