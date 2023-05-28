PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PharmaCielo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCLOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

