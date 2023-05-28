Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,955,000 after purchasing an additional 641,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,795,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 151,796 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

