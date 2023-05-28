PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

PNM opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 44.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

