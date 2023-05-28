Po.et Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $44,194.39 and approximately $1.31 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Po.et Profile

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

Po.et Token Trading

