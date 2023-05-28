Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 605.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,144,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

TROW stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

