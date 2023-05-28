Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 16,271 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Sabre by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

Sabre Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 11,406,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,471. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SABR. Bank of America cut their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading

