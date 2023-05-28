Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,234,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,414,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

