Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 1,780 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 914,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Shares of MSGE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 211,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.