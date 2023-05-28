Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 5,610 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,378,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,581. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

