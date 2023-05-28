Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.
Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.04. 25,768,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $262.31. The company has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.62.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
