Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $328.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.11 and a 200 day moving average of $341.80. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

