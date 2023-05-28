Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in May

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Prada Stock Performance

PRDSF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

